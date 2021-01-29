IOCL Trade Apprentice Document Verification Call Letter 2020 Released at iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the Document Verification (DV) Call Letter 2020 for the post of Trade Apprentices under its Southern Region. The DV Call Letter 2020 is available on the official website https://iocl.com. The written test for the posts was conducted on January 3.

Here are the steps to download the DV Call Letter 2020:

Step 1: Open IOCL’s official website by visiting https://iocl.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Apprenticeships’ under the ‘IndianOil For You’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: When the new window appears click on ‘Download Call Letter for Document Verification’ under the section that reads ‘Notification for Engagement of 493 Trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 at IOCL-Southern Region (MD)’

Step 4: Complete the process by providing your Registration No and DOB

Here is the direct link to download DV Call Letter 2020

http://iocl.onlinereg.in/ioclsrreg1120/ApplicantLogin_Intercall.aspx

Under the south region, Trade Apprentices vacancies are available in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. December 12, 2020 was the last date to apply for the Trade Apprentice posts. The candidates need to produce the following documents at the time of verification-

a) Class 10 or equivalent mark sheet issued by the concerned Education Board as proof of Date of Birth. No other document will be accepted for DOB verification.

b) Latest Caste certificate by reserved category candidates in the Performa prescribed by the Govt. and issued by Competent Authority only.

c) For OBC category, the candidate should submit a latest Caste Certificate (not more than 6 months old) in the Performa prescribed by Govt. of India, which would, among others, specifically mention that the candidate does not belong to the creamy layer

d) Certificate from the Institute stating that the Candidate has pursued through regular mode and the year of passing.

e) Semester-wise/Year-wise mark sheets of ITI (NCVT) / HSC / Graduation

f) Final ITI ( NCVT ) or Graduation certificate issued by the respective Board / Authority.