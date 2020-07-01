Take the pledge to vote

IP University 2020 Application Process Last Date Extended, Check Details at ipu.ac.in

Candidates will be able to get all admission 2020 related details on the official website of Indraprastha University at ipu.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 1, 2020, 1:52 PM IST
IP University 2020 Application Process Last Date Extended, Check Details at ipu.ac.in
The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, commonly known as IP University, Delhi, has once again extended the last date to fill IP University 2020 admission form. This is the sixth time the deadline has been extended by the varsity. Now, the last date to fill up the registration form is July 20, 2020. However, the last date for submission of form for MBA through CAT Score was May 31. The examination body has decided not to extend the online application process for MBA. Candidates will be able to get all the details on the official website of Indraprastha University at ipu.ac.in.

As per the official notification, “In wake of the present unforeseen circumstances...the date for online submission of application forms for all the programme has been extended by the University till July 20."

The varsity has also extended the last date for editing of forms by three days. Now, candidates shall be provided with the opportunity to edit their IP University 2020 Application Forms from July 21 to July 23.

In case any candidate is facing problems in filling/submission of online application form, then he/she can get in touch with the university officials through email at grievance_Onlineapplication@ipu.ac.in and ipucet2020@gmail.com. Candidates can also get in touch with the official on these helpline numbers - 9560313682, 9971616992 and 7291872201.

