IP University 2020 Counselling Process Begins, Last Date to Apply October 10

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has announced the schedule of the counselling process for various programmes at the varsity for the academic session 2020-21. Aspirants can register online at the official website, ipu.admissions.nic.in till October 10.

This year, the university is offering counselling for 36 courses in the university through the online mode.

Candidates can register for online counselling in 23 programmes that include BCom, MA English, MA Criminology, BCA, MCA, BA English, BA Economics Hons, MA Mass Communication, MA English, MSc Forensic Science, MSc NRM, MEd, BEd Special Education, MCA Lateral Entry, MA Economics, MSc Yoga, MSc Nursing and BSc Nursing Hons.

Candidates who have cleared IPU Common Entrance Test 2020 for admission to undergraduate or postgraduate programmes will be eligible for the counselling session.

To register for the online IPU 2020 counselling, aspirants will have to submit the application fee. They will also have to register for the process with their details and follow the procedure as per the university guidelines.

How to register for the IP University online counselling application

Step 1: Visit the university’s official website, ipu.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Register for the process by using your personal details

Step 3: Pay the application fees for the counselling process

Step 4: Fill the choice from the offered options

Step 5: Finally hit the submit button

The fees for the IP University counselling process is Rs 1200. The exams for admission was conducted by the IP University on September 9, September 10, September 11, September 12 and September 14. The exam was held in computer-based mode.