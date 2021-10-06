IP University Admissions 2021: Results Declared for BBA, BCom Entrance Exams

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) also known as IP University has announced the results for the entrance exam for BBA and BCom courses on its official website at ipu.ac.in. A total of 32,066 students out of which 21877 students appeared for the BBA entrance and 10189 students appeared for the BCom entrance exam had appeared for the exams that were conducted on August 29.

The All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the BBA entrance exam has been secured by Garvit Jain while Stuti Grover has topped the BCom entrance exam. Among the other top rank holders in the IP BBA exam are Prayrna Dodani who secured AIR 5, Viraj Sachdeva AIR 6, Mehak Sethia AIR 9, and Raghav Chugh AIR-10. Toppers among the IP BCom exam are Raghav Chugh AIR 2, Sachin Sharma AIR 3, Vansh Gupta AIR 5, Antra Rajpoot AIR 7, Shambhavi Garg AIR 9, and Aryaman Sahai AIR-10. The students

The students who prepared for the entrance exam via the Pratham Test Prep said the difficulty level of both IP BBA and IP BCom exams was of moderate levels, in comparison to previous year papers.

While the BBA entrance exam had four sections Logical and Analytical Ability, Management/Communication Aptitude, Verbal Ability, and Reading Comprehension and General Awareness, the BCom entrance exam had Verbal Ability, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, and General Awareness.

IP University conducts the entrance exam for admissions to its various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including BCA, BJMC, BA, BCom, MA, BSc, MSc, BHMCT, and MTech and BTech. Admissions are purely merit-based.

The IP University Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021 was 2 hours 30 minutes featuring 100 questions. While four marks are awarded for correct answers, one mark is deducted for every wrong attempt. The question papers were in English medium only and the exam was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The IP University Common Entrance Test (CET) BTech, BPharma, and BA English were earlier scheduled to be held on September 12 but later postponed to avoid clashing with the medical entrance NEET 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.