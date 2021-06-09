IP University Admissions 2021 to Begin Soon, Five New Courses on Offer

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University popularly known as IP University has released the admission brochure for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2021-22 academic year. The university offers over 40,000 seats in around 150 different programmes on the basis of the national level tests including CLAT, JEE Main, and NATA. Candidates can apply for admission on the basis of the marks scored in the respective exams. The university will release counseling schedules for these programmes in due course on its official website.

This year, the university has launched five new programmes including B. Tech in Artificial Intelligence& Data Science, B. Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, BTech in Industrial Internet of Things, and BTech in Automation & Robotics, Bachelor of Design.

Admission to undergraduate engineering programmes will be given on the basis of score/rank secured by students in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). For postgraduate engineering programmes, GATE-qualified candidates can apply.

Those who wanted to apply for the BArch programme must have passed the National Aptitude Test of Architecture (NATA) 2021 conducted by the Council of Architecture.

For the MBA programme, the varsity will use the score of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020. If seats remain vacant, then the CMAT score will also be considered for admission. As per the official statement, if seats still remain vacant even after exhausting CAT 2020 and CMAT 2021 merit, the varsity will consider admissions in the MBA programme on the basis of merit of the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by GGSIP University.

For the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes, a merit list will be prepared on the basis of the NIMCET 2021 score. A common entrance test will also be conducted by the university to fill the remaining seats.

For UG and PG law programmes, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 score will be considered.

For medical courses, the merit list will be published on the basis of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 and NEET PG 2021 score.

Other undergraduate programmes like Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Business Administration, and lateral entry programmes, the varsity will conduct CET.

