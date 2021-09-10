IP University CET 2021 Dates Clashed with NEET, GGSIPU Postpones Test

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) commonly known as IP University has postponed the Common Entrance Test (CET) as the exams were clashing with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. The medical entrance test will be held on September 12, the same day on which the IPU CET 2021 for BTech, BPharma, and BA English were scheduled. To avoid the clash, IP University has postponed its exam.

The new dates for the exam, however, have not been announced yet. “For the convenience of the applicants of these programmes, the University has decided to postpone the earlier notified CET date. The revised CET schedule of these programmes will be notified on both the websites www.ipu.ac.in and www.ipu.admissions.nic.in," the university said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, the IPU CET 2021 admit cards are available on the official website and can be downloaded using the application number and date of birth.

IP University conducts the CET for admissions to its various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including BCA, BJMC, BA, MA, BSc, MSc, BHMCT, and MTech and BTech. Admissions will be completely merit-based that is as per the ranks and scores of the CET.

IPU CET 2021 is usually conducted for 2 hours 30 minutes featuring 100 questions. While four marks are awarded for correct answers, one mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt. The question papers will be in English medium only in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

