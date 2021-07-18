IP University Extends Application Deadline till July 31

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi, has extended the application deadline for admission to various programmes till July 31. Candidates willing to apply for the entrance exam can do so at the official website — ipu.ac.in.

The university conducts the IPU CET (Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test) for admissions to the different undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes offered by the university. Eligible candidates can fill the application forms in the online mode.

The application process had begun on June 11 and was scheduled to finish the registration process by July 15, however, it has been extended. The university has not stated the exact reason for the extension of the registration process.

IP university admissions 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IP University

Step 2 - Click on the online application form link on the homepage

Step 3 - Enter required details to register for the exams

Step 4 - Fill the application form and upload documents

Step 5 - Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 6. Download the filled application form for future reference

The IP university conducts the admission on the basis of a common entrance test. The university offers over 40,000 seats across 150 different programmes. This year, the university has also launched five new programmes including BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, BTech in Industrial Internet of Things, and BTech in Automation & Robotics, Bachelor of Design.

Meanwhile, the University of Delhi (DU) is set to release the application forms on August 2 for its undergraduate courses. For postgraduate, PhD, and MPhil, the registration process will begin from July 26. DU will offer relaxation in the cut-off this year for some students. For SC, ST, PwD candidates, they will get a rebate of up to five per cent in the cut-off while OBC candidates will get a relaxation of up to 10 per cent.

