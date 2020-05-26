Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IP University Extends Deadline for Application Submission to June 10 at ipu.ac.in

The notification said that aspirants will be given 3 days for making corrections in their application forms. Candidates will be able to make modifications in their application for from June 11. The correction window will close on June 13.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 26, 2020, 11:43 AM IST
IP University Extends Deadline for Application Submission to June 10 at ipu.ac.in
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has once again extended the IP University 2020 admission submission deadline to June 10. The varsity has released a notification for the same on its official website. Students, who have not filled up their IP University 2020 admission application form, are advised to visit the official website to fill up the registration form. Earlier, the last date for application submission for academic session 2020-21 was May 25.

Indraprastha University University Admission 2020 Direct Link.

The varsity has also extended the deadline for submitting applications for MBA through Common Admission Test (CAT) till May 31. Candidates can directly check the notification by clicking on the link.

The notification said that aspirants will be given 3 days for making corrections in their application forms. Candidates will be able to make modifications in their application for from June 11. The correction window will close on June 13.

How to apply:

Step 1) Visit the official website

Step 2) On the homepage, go to the admission 2020-21 section

Step 3) Click on the “Apply Online” option

Step 4) A new page will open, tap on the “Start” section

Step 5) Enter all registration details and go on to click on “Submit” option

Step 6) Fill all academic information and make a fee payment

The varsity has asked applicants to keep visiting the official portal for latest updates pertaining to the exams.

Loading