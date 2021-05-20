IP University MBA Admission 2021: Registration Deadline Extended

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi, popularly known as IP University has extended the deadline for admission to its MBA programmes. Now, eligible students can register for MBA programmes on the official website of the university up to June 15. The university has been accepting applications for admission since April 6. Earlier, the last date to register for IP University MBA admission 2021 was May 30.

For the academic year 2021-22, the IP University is offering MBA courses in – General course, Financial Analysis, Financial Management, and International Business. The candidates who have passed the CA final examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) or ICA England, or the final examination of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India and England, can apply for admission in all three courses except Financial Analysis. Similarly, students with a three year Bachelor’s degree, or a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology (B.Tech) with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks can also apply.

For the MBA Financial Analysis course, candidates must have at least 50 per cent marks in graduation with at least one course in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics or Operations Research.

Admission will be given on the basis of the CAT 2020 exam. The university will consider the scores of CMAT 2021 in case the seats remain vacant. Even after admitting students on the basis of the two exams, the university will conduct an entrance exam to fill the remaining seats, if any.

IP University MBA admission 2021: How to apply

Step 1) Visit the official website of IP University

Step 2) On the homepage, click on ‘Application form for MBA, Academic session 2021-22’ under the Admission 2021-22 tab

Step 3) A new page will open up. Click on ‘Click for CAT (MBA) 2021 registration’

Step 4) Fill the details in the registration form and create a login ID and password

Step 5) Upload relevant documents

Step 6) Pay the online application fee and download the “Confirmation Page”. Applicant can also take a print out of the page.

