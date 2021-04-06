IP University MBA admissions 2021: Online Registration Begins; Here's How to Apply

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will start accepting online registration for the postgraduate management programmes from April 6, 6 pm onwards. The University in its official notification said that all the candidates who have qualified CAT-2020 and are willing to take admission in the university for the academic session 2021-22 can fill the application form by visiting the official website at ipu.admissions.nic.in. The last date of submission of the form is May 30, 2021.

The admissions are open for the MBA courses including MBA (General), MBA (Financial Analysis), MBA (Financial Management) and MBA (International Business).

1. Submission of application form: April 6, 2021, 6 pm onwards

2. Last date of submission of application form: May 30, 2021

Candidates who have cleared the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) can apply for admission. Those applying for general, finance, and international business MBAs should have a bachelor’s degree of at least three years in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate from any recognized university. Candidates having a degree in engineering, or a CA qualification can also apply.

Graduate in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks and with at least one course in math, statistics, economics, operations Research at graduation level can apply for MBA in financial analysis.

Candidates should not be more than 35 years of age as of August 1, 2021.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GGSIPU at ipu.admissions.nic.in and click on Apply Now.

Step 2: Candidates then need to register themselves by providing personal details including name, parents name, date of birth etc.

Step 3: After that, an application number will be generated. Candidates will have to re-login to the page and fill the application form.

Step 4: Next, select the program for which you want to apply.

Step 5: Enter all the required information such as the candidate’s name, nationality, gender, personal details, contact details, etc.

Step 6: Next, upload the scanned Passport sized coloured Photograph, Signature and other documents.

Step 7: Click on the “submit” button.

Step 8: Pay the application fee of Rs 1,200.

Step 9: At last candidates need to take a print out of the completed application form for future reference.

