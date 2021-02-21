IP University MBBS First Professional Course Date Sheet Released at ipu.ac.in

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) has released the date sheet of MBBS First Professional programme examination on the official website of IP University, ipu.ac.in. As per the schedule released, the examination for IPU MBBS First Professional Year and the theory exam for the re-conducting candidates will start from February 23. The time table released for the MBBS first Professional programme is for both regular and reappearing students.

The IPU theory examinations will begin on February 22 and will continue till March 2, 2021. These exams will be conducted in a single shift between 11 am and 2 pm. However, the university is yet to announce the theory examination centres.

“Examination Centre: Intimation regarding Theory Examination Centre will be communicated later on,” IPU said. The notification regarding the examination centre will be updated on the IP university's official portal, ipu.ac.in soon.

The university has also released the MBBS Professional's practical exams schedule. IPU practical exams will commence from March 3, 2021, and will be continued till March 9, 2021. The MBBS First Year Professional examinations will be conducted at the respective institutes.

All the candidates appearing in the examination must carry their hall tickets along with a valid government ID proof (Aadhar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID card, Ration card, etc.) and an ID card issued by the university.

IPU MBBS First Professional Exam Date Sheet

February 23: Anatomy 1

February 24: Anatomy 2

February 26: Biochemistry 1

February 27: Biochemistry 2

March 1: Physiology 1

March 2: Physiology 2

IP University Exam: Prohibited Items

Candidates should note that the books, course material, handwritten, bags, mobile phones, programmable calculators, electronic watches, headphones etc. will not be permitted inside the examination centre's premises. In case the candidates are found with such materials, they will be booked under unfair means case.