IP University Result 2020: CET Result to be Announced Shortly at ipu.ac.in

The result for the IP University Common Entrance Test 2020 is expected to be released today on Thursday. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGIPU) will announce the IP CET 2020 Results on the official website at ipu.ac.in.

The entrance examination for IPU CET 2020 was scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to September 14 in online mode. The IPU CET 2020 Admit Card was released on September 6. The IPU CET 2020 was held in four cities, Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh in three sessions: 8 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 3 pm and 5 pm to 7:30 pm.

For the unversed, the IP University Common Entrance Test is held every year to grant admissions to students under various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the colleges under Indraprastha University.

Once the IP University result 2020 will be announced, it can be accessed on the official website in a PDF format mentioning the rank of the candidates.

The IP University entrance exam result 2020 will mention the students’ qualifying status. All the qualified students will thereafter be eligible to complete the registration process and sit for IP university counselling 2020. The IPU counselling 2020 will be held from September 25 to October 10.

IP University Result 2020: Here’s How To Check The Result

Step 1: Visit the official website at ipu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Admission” section

Step 3: Select “CET Results” for the program you have appeared in

Step 4: A pdf of IP University 2020 result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the IP University result 2020 and take a print out

The IP University result2020 will carry information, including roll number and name of the candidate, name of the programme and its code, the date of the examination and the marks obtained by the candidate.