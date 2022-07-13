IPS Officer Starts Online Coaching by IITians to Train Underprivileged Kids to Crack JEE, UPSC Exams

To ensure that every Indian has an opportunity to follow the most prestigious career paths including engineering at IITs or working as a civil servant after cracking UPSC civil services, an IPS officer has started coaching classes. North Bengal Alipurduar SP, Y Raghuvanshi has started an online coaching class where scholars from IIT teach underprivileged meritorious students.

Raghuvanshi is a 2013 batch IPS and has had a dream of helping underprivileged kids. When he got posted in Alipurduar which has a considerable tribal population and most of the locals here depend on tea gardens for employment, the IPS officer thought of helping the youth in the community in exploring other options.

Offering online classes to these kids was difficult as most of them did not have mobiles. Further, the parents of many of these students were not aware of UPSC or IIT and could not understand the need for such extensive training.

To address these issues, Raghuvanshi provided mobile phonse to students and those who have connectivity problem now comes to local thana and attend classes from there. The IPS officer also reached out to parents and made them understand the importance of such coaching.

In his endeavor, he got help from his friends, the police department, and a local NGO. He spoke with Alipurduar Manobik Mukh (organization of local teachers) and started to take an exam in almost every school in Alipurduar. Based on this exam, 50 meritorious students from class 12 were selected for online coaching.

The selected students are now taught physics for 1.5 hours thrice a week followed by a weekly test, Chemistry is taught five days a week each class of 1-hour duration and three classes each of an hour a week. Teachers from IIT and the esteemed coaching centers are teaching these students.

Speaking to News18, Y Raghuvanshi said, “as a society, we will only progress when we provide an opportunity to everybody in an egalitarian way. These are talented students in remote areas who are not even aware of how to prepare for these exams. My friends from IIT have enabled us in providing such an opportunity to these kids by teaching them online.”

First, the coaching classes were only for class 12 students, however, some of them dropped out. Now, the classes will also be extended to class 11 students. As many as 150 students have been selected for a two years course.

