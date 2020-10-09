IPU CET Results 2020 Announced at ipu.ac.in; Registration Process for Counselling Starts

IPU CET results 2020 have been released by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, also known as the IP University. IPU CET 2020 was held from September 9 to September 14 in online mode. The exam was conducted in four cities - Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Those who appeared for IPU Common Entrance Test 2020 can check their results on the official website of the IP University at ipu.ac.in. The candidates appeared for the IPU CET Exam 2020 in three sessions, from 8 am to 10.30 am, 12.30 pm to 3 pm and 5 pm to 7.30 pm.

How to check IPU CET 2020 results

Step 1: On Google, enter the url of the university, ipu.ac.in, or type IP University in the search box

Step 2: In the ‘Alerts’ section on the homepage, click on the CET 2020 results link

Step 3: Result links in the form of PDF of various entrance exams will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the result link for the exam for which you appeared

Step 5: Check if your roll number and name is there on the list

The result PDF contains name and roll number of the candidate, details of the programme and his rank in the IPU CET 2020 of that course.

The varsity every year conducts Common Entrance Test for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the colleges affiliated to the IP University. Usually, IPU CET is held in May or June, but this year, the exams were delayed due the COVID-19 situation.

Online registrations for IPU CET counselling 2020 for various programmes have also started on the IP university’s website. Those who have been selected in the IPU CET entrance exams can register for the IPU CET counselling 2020, in which they will have to select colleges of their choice.

In order to register, candidates are required to select the course which they want to pursue. Following this, they will have to enter CET application number and password to log in. Then, they will be required to fill the required details and submit the registration form.