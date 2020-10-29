IPU Counselling 2020: Indraprastha University Extends Date for BA, LLB and 10 Other Programmes Till October 29

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has extended the IPU counselling registration date till October 29 for BA (JMC), BTech, LE BTech (BSc), LE BTech (Diploma), BCom Hons, BA Economics, MCA (LE), BBA, BCA and BA LLB or BBA LLB programmes. Candidates qualified in GGSIPU CET or national level test can register online for GGSIPU counselling 2020 at ipu.admissions.nic.in within the stipulated date and time.

The IP University has also released an official notification regarding the extension of date and another counselling process 2020 details. A statement of IPU reads, “The schedule of registration and submission of counselling participation fees and online verification of documents by the University for the Reserved Category for candidates who have filled application form of GGSIP University and qualified in CET/National Level Test for the academic session 2020-21 has been extended.”

IPU has started the IPU counselling process 2020 from October 25. Click on the link to read the official notification: https://ipu.admissions.nic.in/ipuadmiss/File/GetFile?FileId=142&LangId=P

IP University 2020 counselling: Registration process

Step 1: Candidates will have to first visit the official website https://ipu.admissions.nic.in/IpuAdmiss/page/Page?PageId=1&LangId=P and click on the link for the respective course

Step 2: A new page will open, click on new registration

Step 3: Enter your IP University 2020 CET application Number, your name, DOB, gender and other details and submit

Step 3: A registration number and password will be generated and will be sent to the email id

Step 4: Again go to the counselling page and log in using the CET application number and generated password

Step 5: Fill in the IPU counselling application form 2020 by entering all the required details carefully

Step 6: Upload the required documents

Step 7: Make the payment of counselling fee

Step 8: Download the IPU counselling application form and keep it safely

Once the IP University 2020 registration process is over, the varsity will release the seat allotment list on the basis of the IPU CET 2020 score, preferences made during registration and the availability of seats. Once the seat allotment list is released, candidates will have to freeze or float the allotted seat. Candidates are requested to visit the official website regularly for further updates.