IRCON is Hiring Engineers, Managers Without Any Exam, Direct Hiring With Salary up to Rs 60,000

IRCON’s International Limited has invited applications for recruitment to various posts of managers and engineers on a contract basis. Candidates can register themselves on March 28 and March 30 at venues mentioned in the official advertisement. The hiring is for IRCON’s Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Assam, Jammu-Kashmir, Sikkim and West Bengal branches. candidates will be hired via interviews in the virtual mode.

IRCON Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Candidates can apply for a total of 29 posts of bridge manager, earthwork manager, general manager, legal manager and S&T manager. These also include posts of senior work engineer - survey, safety engineer and senior works engineer - quality.

IRCON Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible to apply for the post of manager, the candidate must not be more than 50 years of age. Whereas, the maximum age limit for the engineer posts is 35 years.

Candidates who wish to apply for any of the posts of manager must have a full-time graduate degree with minimum 60 per cent marks from a recognized university. In addition, at least 5 years of post-qualification experience in the respective field is also required.

To apply for the post of engineers, the candidates must have a graduate degree with at least 60 per cent marks. The post-qualification experience needed for these posts is 3 years.

IRCON Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Print the application attached with the advertisement on A-4 size paper.

Step 2: Fill the application form carefully and attach the required documents with it.

Step 3: Bring the application form, one set photocopy of the documents along with the originals to the respective address as mentioned in the advertisement.

IRCON Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection will be on the basis of interviews that would be conducted through virtual mode. The date of registration for the posts of engineer and S&T Manager is March 28. For the rest of the manager posts, the date of registration is March 30.

Upon successful selection, candidates will be initially appointed for a period of one year. The contract may further extend after one year as per the requirements of the company and if the services of the candidate are found to be satisfactory.

IRCON Recruitment 2022: Salary

The salary offered for the post of manager is Rs 60,000 per month while candidates selected for the post of engineer can draw a salary of Rs 40,000 per month.

