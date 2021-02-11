IREL Recruitment 2021: Apply For 31 Apprentice Vacancies By February 25; Know How

The Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL India) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Trade Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice and Technician Trainee. All the interested candidates can apply for IREL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed application format. Last date to apply for these vacancies is February 25. Aspirants must register on the official portal of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Trade Apprentice) at www.mhrdnats.gov.in followed by submitting offline application. All candidates must go through the official notification before going ahead with the application.

IREL Apprentice Vacancy Details:

Trade apprentice Lab-Assist. (Chemical Plant): 4 posts.

Executive HR: 2 posts

Graduate apprentice Mechanical: 8 posts

Chemical: 2 posts

Civil: 2 posts

Electrical: 4 posts

Technician handyman Mechanical: 4 posts

Electrical: 2 posts

Civil: 3 posts

How To Apply For IREL Recruitment 2021:

All the candidates will be required to submit the applications form in an offline mode. The candidates must submit the application form in the format given below:

Write a cover letter "APPLICATION FOR ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICE AGAINST NOTIFICATION NO. IREL/OSCOM/AUA/2021/2" and attach the requisite documents as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates must send the documents via Speed Post at the address given below:

The Deputy General Manager (HR & A),OSCOM, IREL (India) Limited, Matikhalo, Ganjam,Odisha – 761045

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification released, the academic qualification varies post-wise. All the candidates applying for these posts are advised to check the official notification for the details of academic qualification. The age limit to apply for the posts is 18 to 25 years.

· Lab Assistant (Chemical Plant) - B.Sc. (Chemistry) or Class 10 with ITI

· Lab Assistant (Chemical Factory) Executive-HR - MBA, (HRM) / MA (IR & PM) or equivalent qualification.

· Mechanical: B.E / B.Tech (Mechanical)

· Chemical: B.E / B.Tech (Chemical)

· Civil: B.E / B.Tech (Civil)

· Electrical: B.E / B.Tech (Electrical or Electrical and Electronics)

· Mechanical Engineering: Diploma in Mechanical

· Electrical: Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

· Civil Engineering: Diploma in Civil

Read the complete notification here:

https://www.irel.co.in/documents/20126/0/Detailed+Notification+-+Apprentice+Rect+-+OSCOM.pdf/a02b1f92-50b5-9369-6628-cf5da2a07e4f?t=1612845127974