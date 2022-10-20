ISB Best B-School in Country, Only 2 from India in Global top 100: FT EMBA Ranking

The Indian School of Business (ISB) was ranked number one in India and 44 globally in the top 100 Financial Times (FT) Executive MBA 2022 ranking released on October 16. After ISB, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) figured in the FT list at 86th position globally.
IIM-B’s average salary currently is 222,615 USD and the institute has observed an increase of 67 per cent, whereas the average salary for ISB is 315,550 USD with an increase of 66 per cent.
Also read| DU v/s St Stephen’s College Admissions: What Was the Case? A Timeline of the Events
Globally, Kellogg/HKUST Business School has gained the first position, which has improved its ranking by one position. The Hong Kong-based school is followed by Ceibs (from China/Switzerland/Ghana) at second and Tsinghua University/Insead (from China/Singapore/France/UAE) as third. HEC Paris and ESCP Business School ranked fourth and fifth in the global rankings.
FT EMBA Rankings: Best in India
Rank 44: Indian School of Business
Rank 86: Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
Read | FT Ranking 2022: Seven India B-Schools in World’s Top 100, IIM Bangalore Leads the Pack
FT EMBA Rankings: Best in World
Rank 1: Kellogg/HKUST Business School
Rank 2: Ceibs
Rank 3: Tsinghua University/Insead
Rank 4: HEC Paris
Rank 5: ESCP Business School
Rank 6: Trium: HEC Paris/LSE/NYU: Stern
Rank 7: MIT: Sloan
Rank 8: University of Chicago: Booth
Rank 9: Washington University: Olin
Rank 10: Iese Business School
Rank 11: UCLA: Anderson/National University of Singapore
Rank 12: Fudan University School of Management
Rank 13: IE Business School
Rank 14: Yale School of Management
Rank 15: University of Oxford: Saïd
Rank 16: Kellogg/WHU Beisheim
Rank 17: Insead
Rank 18: HKU Business School
Rank 19: London Business School
Rank 20: Arizona State University: WP Carey
The FT Executive MBA ranking is a comprehensive ranking of executive MBA courses around the world. ISB’s PGPMAX is a 15- month global executive MBA level programme for senior-level employees with a minimum of 10 years of work experience.
Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here