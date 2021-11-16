ISB Launches Online Course to Help Students Become Future CFOs

The Indian School of Business (ISB) will help students become future CFOs. The top B school has toed up with the online education platform TalentSprint to offer a unique programme called ‘Future-Ready CFO’. The course aims at fulfilling a growing need for new-age finance professionals who can lead in a digital-first world.

The programme will be taught in hybrid mode. The six-month course will be taught by ISB faculty led by professor Bhagwan Chowdhry, a celebrated thought leader, author, and renowned global authority on finance. The programme will get kicked off in the ISB campus in Hyderabad on January 2022. To apply for selection into the first cohort, applicants may visit the programme page, isb.talentsprint.com/cfo/

The programme will solve the critical industry problem of nurturing and building out the new-age finance leadership of tomorrow, claim the education platforms. The programme will nurture and develop new-age finance leaders who wish to take on C-suite roles in the next few years. Aimed at current, new, and aspiring CFOs, it will empower them with future-relevant digital technologies and financial strategies to become key enablers of business transformation. It will build a growing community of future-ready finance leaders capable of driving growth in a fast-evolving business landscape.

Dr Santanu Paul, MD and CEO, TalentSprint, said, “We are delighted to announce the first Future-Ready CFO programme in the country in association with Centre for Executive Education at ISB. We are confident that this programme will resonate deeply with ambitious finance professionals who aspire to become new-age CFOs in the years ahead. The well-crafted design offers a perfect blend of modern finance and disruptive technologies, and it will propel financial professionals into a new career orbit.”

