ISB Offers Online Course in Digital Marketing Analytics

The Indian School of Business (ISB) Executive Education has announced the fourth cohort of its Digital Marketing Analytics (DMA) programme. The course is offered online via Emeritus. The course will start on February 14, and will run for 12 weeks.

The digital marketing analytics programme is ideal for mid to senior-level professionals with work experience in the range of 5-15 years, who may not have any formal management education or may have MBA/PGDM degrees without marketing as a specialization, claims the institute.

Read | NPTEL Invites Applications for 593 Free Online Certificate Courses by IITs, IISc

The digital marketing analytics programme integrates aspects of digital marketing with analytics and would help professionals make optimizations and recommendations across campaigns, said the institute. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will be a part of the ISB Executive Network and they can upgrade to ISB Executive Alumni Group with 100+ learning hours.

The ISB teaching faculty will be teaching students. The faculty has already taught over 824 students across three batches since the programme was launched in April 2021.

According to a Goldman Sachs report, the digital marketing scope in India will be worth USD 160 billion by 2025. As per Hootsuite 2021, 44.8 per cent of internet users turn to social media for brand information. This signifies the importance of digital media in today’s online business environment.

Commenting on the programme, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “The internet footprint in India has grown exponentially in the last few years and, with technological driven advancements, corporates are now leveraging digital marketing to build and manage their brand image, reach wider audiences, and therefore need a real-time analysis of their products/services. With traditional marketing undergoing a dramatic shift, organizations are looking for a marked transformation in digital marketing. This asynchronous programme will enable learners to gain skills to match the current industry demands for successful marketing analytics.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.