ISC KVPY 2020: Indian Institute of Science Releases Admit Cards @kvpy.iisc.ernet.in
- Last Updated: January 05, 2021, 15:00 IST
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has released admit cards for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY 2020) at its official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. For admissions into Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science, the KVPY 2020 will come into consideration.
Registered candidates can access their KVPY admit card from the official website by logging into the admission portal while the KVPY 2020 entrance examination will be held on January 31, 2021 in an online mode.
KVPY 2020 entrance is being conducted for providing fellowships to students pursuing different science courses. The Indian Institute of Science gives up to Rs 20,000 grants to the graduate students and Rs 28,000 to the postgraduate students. While the monthly stipend for graduate students is Rs 5,000 and for postgraduate students is Rs 7,000.
Eligibility rules for KVPY 2020
SA stream
SA stream is conducted for Class 11 Science students. The students must have a minimum of 80 percent marks in aggregate in Mathematics and Science Subjects in Class 10 board examination. The fellowship will be provided to the students who have been shortlisted only after they join an undergraduate course in Basic Sciences (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./
SX stream
It is available for Class 12 Science students wishing to join an undergraduate program in Basic Sciences (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./
SB Stream
This is for undergraduate students enrolled in the 1st year of (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./
Indian Institute of Science has also released mock tests for KVPY 2020. Two separate mock tests are available for SA, SB/SX. Candidates will be required to login using their credentials to access KVPY 2020 mock tests. Stream SA Mock Test and Stream SB/SX Mock Test are available on the official website.
There is an aptitude test followed by an interview. Launched in 1999 the KVPY aims at boosting research and scientific temperament among students. The scheme was launched by the Department of Science and Technology.