ISC KVPY 2020: Indian Institute of Science Releases Admit Cards @kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has released admit cards for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY 2020) at its official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. For admissions into Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science, the KVPY 2020 will come into consideration.

Registered candidates can access their KVPY admit card from the official website by logging into the admission portal while the KVPY 2020 entrance examination will be held on January 31, 2021 in an online mode.

KVPY 2020 entrance is being conducted for providing fellowships to students pursuing different science courses. The Indian Institute of Science gives up to Rs 20,000 grants to the graduate students and Rs 28,000 to the postgraduate students. While the monthly stipend for graduate students is Rs 5,000 and for postgraduate students is Rs 7,000.

Eligibility rules for KVPY 2020

SA stream

SA stream is conducted for Class 11 Science students. The students must have a minimum of 80 percent marks in aggregate in Mathematics and Science Subjects in Class 10 board examination. The fellowship will be provided to the students who have been shortlisted only after they join an undergraduate course in Basic Sciences (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./ Int. M.Sc./M.S.) after passing Class 12 within 2 years of passing Class 10.

SX stream

It is available for Class 12 Science students wishing to join an undergraduate program in Basic Sciences (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./ Int. M.Sc./M.S.) the next year. They must secure a minimum of 80 percent marks in aggregate in maths and PCB in Class 10 board examination and a minimum of 60 percent marks in PCB in the Class 12 board exams.

SB Stream

This is for undergraduate students enrolled in the 1st year of (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./ Int. M.Sc./M.S.). They must secure a minimum of 60 percent marks in aggregate in science stream (Physics/Chemistry/Biology/ Mathematics) in the Class 12 board exams. They must also get 60 percent marks in the 1st year final examination before taking up the fellowship, if awarded.

Indian Institute of Science has also released mock tests for KVPY 2020. Two separate mock tests are available for SA, SB/SX. Candidates will be required to login using their credentials to access KVPY 2020 mock tests. Stream SA Mock Test and Stream SB/SX Mock Test are available on the official website.

There is an aptitude test followed by an interview. Launched in 1999 the KVPY aims at boosting research and scientific temperament among students. The scheme was launched by the Department of Science and Technology.