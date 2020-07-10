Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

ISC Result 2020 at cisce.org: CISCE Declares Class 12 Results; List of Websites to Check Here

ISC Result 2020: The CISCE board has announced ISC 12th Board Result on its official webistes at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2020, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISC Result 2020 at cisce.org: CISCE Declares Class 12 Results; List of Websites to Check Here
(Image: News18.com)

ISC Result 2020 | After a long wait, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 board exam result 2020 today. Board Secretary, Gerry Arthoon yesterday announced that the result will be out at 3pm on CISCE board's official websites. This year, students were scored based on a new internal assessment formula. On June 26, the CISCE board had informed the Supreme Court about this new internal assessment formula. The new internal assessment scheme came into existence after some pending papers which were scheduled to be held in the month of July had to be cancelled due to coronavirus crisis.

As per the new scheme, the students have been assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment, as well as project work, will be taken into account.

After the results are announced, students anxiously waiting for their ISC board examination results can check scores at these websites - cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy for all credentials.

ISC Results 2020: Students can check their results with the help of steps mentioned below via online mode:

  • Step 1: Visit the any websites mentioned above

  • Step 2: On the homepage, go on the ‘Careers’ option

  • Step 3: Click on the exam link

  • Step 4: Enter all the details, including your roll number as mentioned on your admit card and click 'submit'

  • Step 5: Scores will now appear on the screen

  • Step 6: Download it for future reference

Check ISC 12th Result 2020 via SMS

Students can send their Unique ID to 09248082883 in this format: ‘ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)’

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading