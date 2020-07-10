ISC Result 2020 Released at cisce.org and results.cisce.org: How to Check CISCE Results Online, via SMS

ISC Result 2020 Announced | As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 Board Results 2020, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has taken a step ahead. The CISCE has released the board results for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education and Indian School Certificate on Friday, July 11.

The ISC Class 12 Board Result 2020 is declared on the official website at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The CISCE scheduled the ISC Exams in the month of February and March this year, however the board has to postpone the examination of a few subjects due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Earlier, the pending examinations for CISCE Class 12 2020 were scheduled to be conducted in July. However, keeping the Covid-19 situation in the country in the mind, the board decided to cancel all the examinations for the academic year.

CISCE ISC Assessment Process

CISCE has to cancel the pending examination for both ICSE and ISC students. For the subjects whose pending exams were cancelled, the board will assess students on the basis of internal exams. If a student fails to obtain the minimum marks to pass the subject, he/she will be getting the option to re-appear for the exams on a later date.

CISCE ISC Marksheet and Passing Certificate

The CISCE Board will upload the marksheet and the passing certificate for ISC Class 12 Results 48 hours after the declaration of the result. If a student is not satisfied with his or her marks, they are free to apply for the rechecking or revaluation process. A fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged per subject per student. The re-evaluation window is open from July 10 to 16.

CISCE ISC Exam Results