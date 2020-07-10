ISC Result 2020 Today at cisce.org: CISCE to Declare Class 12 Results at 3pm; List of Websites to Check Here

ISC Result 2020 | After a long wait, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is all set to declare the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 board exam result 2020 today. Board Secretary, Gerry Arthoon yesterday announced that the result will be out at 3pm on CISCE board's official websites. This year, students will be scored based on a new internal assessment formula. On June 26, the CISCE board had informed the Supreme Court about this new internal assessment formula. The new internal assessment scheme came into existence after some pending papers which were scheduled to be held in the month of July had to be cancelled due to coronavirus crisis.

As per the new scheme, the students will be assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment, as well as project work, will be taken into account.

After the results are announced, students anxiously waiting for their ISC board examination results can check scores at these websites - cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy for all credentials.

ISC Results 2020: Students can check their results with the help of steps mentioned below via online mode:

Step 1: Visit the any websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, go on the ‘Careers’ option

Step 3: Click on the exam link

Step 4: Enter all the details, including your roll number as mentioned on your admit card and click 'submit'

Step 5: Scores will now appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it for future reference

Check ISC 12th Result 2020 via SMS

Students can send their Unique ID to 09248082883 in this format: ‘ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)’