ISRO is Hiring Graduates: Here's How to Apply

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for apprenticeships in various BTech and BE trades for its Bengaluru headquarter. Interested and eligible candidates willing to apply will have to first registrar themselves online at NATS portal. The application for the above-mentioned recruitment drive can be sent through email by July 22.

“Candidates must have registered their names at www.mhrdnats.gov.in and email to hqapprentice@isro.gov.in along with their NATS enrollment number," reads the official statement.

In total, 43 vacancies are available for the one-year apprenticeship programme. Those selected for graduate apprenticeship will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 9000, while technical apprenticeship will get Rs 8000 per month.

ISRO technical apprenticeship recruitment 2021: Who can apply?

Engineering graduates with at least 60 per cent marks can apply for a graduate apprenticeship, however, for technician apprenticeships, candidates must hold a diploma degree in relevant trade with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

ISRO apprenticeship recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1:The candidates will first have to enroll themselves on the MHRDNATS portal by submitting their degree or diploma certificate

Step 2: An enrollment number will be generated after completing the registration process. Applicants will have to save the enrollment number and proceed to the ISRO apprenticeship application form

Step 3:Candidates will have to take a printout of the application form and fill in all the required details

Step 4: Once the application form is filled, they will have to scan it and email it to hqapprentice@isro.gov.in with the subject line “Application for the Apprenticeship Category” before July 22

Applicants must note that the application form should be sent in the pdf form along with other required documents. The applications will be shortlisted on a merit basis and academic scores of the candidates at degree/diploma level. Only the shortlisted candidates will be informed through a call letter by email.

