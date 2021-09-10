ISRO Launches ATL Space Challenge 2021 for Kids

Atal Innovation Mission and Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) along with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon start the ATL Space Challenge 2021 for kids. The virtual launch of the event was done during the two-day online lunar science workshop on September 6 and September 7.

The ATL Space Challenge 2021, which will be held during the World Space Week, is being conducted to mark the contributions that have been made in the fields of space science and technology. The winners of the challenge will get interesting prizes and opportunities in the field. If you are willing to take part in this interesting challenge, then you must complete the registration latest by September 30.

Eligibility criteria:

Students from classes 6 to 12 can apply for the ATL Space Challenge 2021. Each team can have a maximum of three students and one teacher. Individual participation will not be permitted in the event. If any team does not adhere to the eligibility criteria, then their application will be cancelled.

Themes:

Each participating theme will have to choose one problem from the list of themes:

Inhabit Space: AI/ML in space, 3D technology, healthcare

Leverage Space: visualize data, geospatial technology, drone technology

Explore Space: gaming technology, robotics, app development

Reach Space: space apps, 3D technology, artificial intelligence or machine learning in space

In order to apply for ATL Space Challenge 2021, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official website, https://aimapp2.aim.gov.in/atlspace/

Step 2: Submit your entry based on one of the themes. Make sure your entry is in accordance with all the guidelines that have been mentioned on the official website

Step 3: Complete the submission process and hit the final submit button. Take a screenshot of your final submission page for your own future reference.

