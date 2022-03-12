ISRO Launches ‘Young Scientist Programme’ for Class 11 Students

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched a learning programme for school-going children. Under the programme, the children will be imparted with basic knowledge on space technology, space science, and space applications. The programme will focus on young students, especially for those from rural areas. The programme will run for two weeks from May 16 to May 28.

The programme aims to select 150 students from across the country. The registration process for the same will begin from March 1 have been started from Thursday, March 10. The last date to apply is April 10, till 4 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at isro.gov.in. The list of selected candidates for YUVIKA – 2022 will be released on April 20.

Selection Process

As per the notification the participants will selected on the basis of a few parameters, that includes class 8 examination marks, and participation in science fairs (school/district/state and above level) organised by the school/district/ state/Central government authority in the last three years.

Eligibility Criteria

Students who want to apply will have to show their class 8 examinations. Further, they should have students’ participation in science fair (school/district/state & above level organised by school/district/state / Central government authority) in the last three years. Additionally, must have a prize in Olympiad / Science competitions and equivalent (1 to 3 rank in the last 3 years at school/district/state & above level) in the last three years.

They should also be a winner of sports competitions conducted by School / Govt. / Institutions / Registered Sports federation (1 to 3 rank in last 3 years at school / district / state & above level) in last three years. Further, should be a member of Scout and guides / NCC / NSS in the last three years and performance in an online quiz.

How to register for YUVIKA -2022

Step 1. Visit the official website of ISRO at www.isro.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads,’ YUVIKA - 2022 Online registration announced.(Last date: April 10, 2022, 04:00 p.m).

Step 3. Register for YUVIKA- 2022.

Step 4. Read the quiz instructions. Appear in the online quiz within 48 hours of e-mail registration for YUVIKA - 2022.

Step 5. Login to YUVIKA portal minimum after 60 minutes from quiz submission and fill all the information correctly. Submit the online application form and download the submitted form.

Step 6. Upload the signed copy and all the required certificates before last date of registration.

The programme is aimed at creating awareness about the emerging trends in science and technology amongst the youngsters, who are the “future building blocks of our nation”, claims the organisation. It also aims to encourage more students to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) based careers and research work.

The YUVIKA-2022 residential programme will include talks, experience-sharing by eminent scientists, experimental demonstration, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions.

The programme is planned to be held at five ISRO centres — Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram; U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru; Space Application Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad; National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad and North-East Space Application Centre (NE-SAC), Shillong.

