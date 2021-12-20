ISRO Offers 15-Weeks Free Course in Remote Sensing, Geographical Information System

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) are offering a 15-week free course on basics of remote sensing, Geographical Information System (GIS), and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). The undergraduate level course will begin on January 24 and continue till May 9.

The course constitutes 75 learning hours spread across four modules namely basics of remote sensing, global navigation satellite system, geographic information system or GIS, and applications of geospatial technology, as per the official notice.

Also read| ISRO Offers 12-Day Free Online Course On Biodiversity Conservation; Check Details

During the course, participants will learn about the basic principles of remote sensing, earth observation sensors and platforms, thermal remote sensing, spectral signatures of different land cover features and visual image interpretation, and hyperspectral remote sensing technology.

The course also includes various digital image processing techniques such as image rectification and registration, image enhancement techniques, image classification techniques, and accuracy assessment.

What will be taught in the four modules?

Remote sensing and digital image analysis: This module will include basic principles of remote sensing, earth observation sensors and platforms, the spectral signature of different land cover features, image interpretation, thermal and microwave remote sensing, digital image processing that includes basic concepts of rectification and registration, enhancement, classification, and accuracy assessment techniques.

Global navigation satellite system: Introduction to GPS and GNSS, receivers, processing methods, errors, and accuracy.

Read| ISRO Offers Free Short-term Online Courses in Machine Learning, GIS Technology

Geographical Information System: GIS, databases, topology, spatial analysis, and open-source software.

RS and GIS applications: Agriculture and soil, forestry and ecology, geoscience and geo-hazards, marine and atmospheric sciences, urban and regional studies, and water resources.

At the end of each module, candidates will have to appear for an assignment or quiz. The final examination will be conducted at the end of the course. Those who clear the exam will be issued a certificate by ISRO and IIRS based on internal and final marks obtained by the participants.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.