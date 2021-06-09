ISRO Offers Free Short-term Online Courses in Machine Learning, GIS Technology

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is currently inviting applications for three online certificate courses in Machine Learning, Web GIS Technology, and Earth Observation for Carbon Cycle Studies. The courses offer applicants a chance to interact and learn from reputed scientists working in India’s space research organization.

Conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), these online courses are free of cost. Each course has a different tenure varying from 4 to 12 days each. At the end of the successful completion of the course, students will be awarded a certificate.

Anyone can take these courses. From students pursuing their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees to working professionals. The candidate’s application has to be sponsored by the university/ institution of the applicant.

Course on Machine learning to Deep Learning: A journey for remote sensing data classification

The course is specially designed for professionals working in remote sensing data processing in different applications. The course enables them to learn details about machine learning concepts. The course will be offered between July 5-9.

In the course, one will learn about remote sensing and its sensor of various resolutions, radiometry, and geometric correction and basic understanding of image, basic classifier to machine learning, methods in machine learning, fuzzy-based machine learning with application in Temporal data processing

-Network-based learning algorithms.

Earth Observation for Carbon Cycle Studies

The course is designed for researchers, professionals, and students engaged in Earth observation aspects, carbon modelling, carbon assessment using RS & GIS. The 5-day online course starts on June 21 and will be concluded on June 25.

The course will introduce learners to the role of EO in carbon cycle assessment, measuring ecosystem carbon exchange, up-scaling and modelling of carbon fluxes, Earth observation and its role in vegetation in carbon pool assessment, and Earth observation and its role in soil organic carbon assessment

Overview of Web GIS technology

From an introduction to details, this 12-day course on Web GIS Technology will offer candidates insight into the various aspect of GIS technology. The course will be open for all and you can register on IIRS’s website. Starting on June 21, this online course will conclude on July 2.

