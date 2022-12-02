ISRO Recruitment 2022: Hiring For 68 Scientist, Engineer Posts, Apply at isro.gov.in

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has begun accepting online applications for the position of Scientist/ Engineer “SC" with a BE/B.Tech or corresponding degree in Electronics, Mechanical, and Computer Science. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancy by submitting their applications on the ISRO website on or before December 19.

A total of 68 positions are up for filling in the recruitment drive, including 21 for Scientist/Engineer (Electronics), 33 for Scientist/Engineer (Mechanical), and 14 for Scientist/Engineer (Computer Science). The applicants will be screened based on the GATE scores from the years 2021–2022. The hiring process will be based on the GATE score and interview.

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: A degree in BE/B.Tech or an equivalent degree in Electronics & Communication, Computer Science, or Mechanical Engineering with a minimum of 65 per cent marks or CGPA of 6.84/10 is necessary for the position of Engineer and Scientist.

Age Limit: To be eligible for this ISRO recruitment, aspirants must not be older than 28 as of December 19, 2022.

The applicant must also have a valid GATE score in Computer Science & Information Technology, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or Electronics & Communication Engineering.

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Application Procedure

Step 1: Go to isro.gov.in to access the official webpage.

Step 2: Select the Careers link “Advt.No.ISRO:ICRB:01(1)(EMC):2022 dated 29.11.2022 for recruitment to the post of Sci/Engr ‘SC’ on the basis of GATE Score” from the home page.

Step 3: Select the “Click here to submit an online application" link.

Step 4: Candidates can then sign up, complete the application, and pay the fees.

Step 5: Submit the application form and save a copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates, who have enrolled with the National Career Services (NCS) portal, and meet the requirements may submit an application on the official website, isro.gov.in, using their registration number. Candidates must note that the examination fee of Rs 250 may be paid by December 21 without any late fees.

