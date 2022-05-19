ISRO Selects 150 Students for its Residential Training Programme YUVIKA

YUVIKA, an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) residential training programme for Class 9 students, has drawn applications from around 1 lakh children from across the country. The space agency has now selected around 150 pupils for the programme, which began on May 16 and will end on May 28.

“Around 1 lakh students applied for the programme. Finally, 150 students were selected based on their academic scores and achievements in other co-curricular activities,” reads the official statement of ISRO.

YUVIKA’s goal is to raise awareness among young people about new trends in science and technology. It hopes to encourage more students to pursue research or careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

According to ISRO, as part of this programme, students will have the opportunity to connect with prominent scientists in addition to classroom lectures, sky gazing, robotic assembly, lab/facility tours, and ‘Cansat’ experiments. It is also announced that all students would also be taken to SDSC SHAR- Sriharikota, India’s spaceport, for a visit and face-to-face meeting with ISRO Chairman S Somanath.

Training centres for YUVIKA

The training is taking place at five of the space agency’s centres:

The Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad

The U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram

The National Remote Sensing Centre in Hyderabad

The North Eastern Space Applications Centre in Shillong

The programme was virtually inaugurated by S Somanath on Monday. During the inauguration, Somanath encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunity to meet with experienced scientists and technocrats. He also talked about multiple options and fields like engineering, astrobiology, astrophysics, material science, mathematics, chemistry, and computer science, all of which are essential components of space technology that can be taken by students. The ISRO chief urged the students to become ISRO “ambassadors,” spreading the experience to their classmates, teachers, and the general public.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.