ISRO to Provide Free 5-day Course on Geospatial Technology from October 11

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is offering a free five days online course on Geospatial Technology for professionals and researchers. The course namely, ‘Geospatial Inputs for Enabling Master Plan Formulation under AMRUT Sub-scheme’ is scheduled to be held from October 11 to October 15. Interested candidates can apply at elearning.iirs.gov.in.

Organised by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun, the course is designed for professionals engaged in urban and regional planning, students and researchers of urban and regional planning, geography, environmental studies, civil engineering, architecture, etc. The course will mainly concern the topic of geospatial modelling and applications for urban and regional areas.

ISRO online course on Geospatial Technology: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of ISRO

Step 2. Click on the online applications link for ‘Geospatial Inputs for Enabling Master Plan Formulation under AMRUT Sub-scheme’

Step 3. Fill in your name, email address, and set a password

Step 4. An activation link will be sent to you via email. Open that mail and click on the activation link.

Step 5. After activation, select the course, ‘Geospatial Inputs for Enabling Master Plan Formulation for AMRUT sub scheme’. Select your mode of registration and provide your basic qualification. Click Next.

Step 6. Fill in all your personal details and click Save and Continue.

Step 7. Provide your educational details and furnish your professional information.

Step 8. Preview the form before submitting it. Download and save for further use

ISRO online course on Geospatial Technology: How to attend

The course contains five lectures in all with each lecture being one and a half hours long. The lectures can be attended through the e- class portal of IIRS, Dehradun. Participants can also attend the class through the IIRs YouTube channel here lectures can also be attended on the IIRS YouTube channel. Those who will be attending the lecture via YouTube will have to mark their attendance via offline session which will be made available 24 hours later. All those participants who will attend 70 per cent of the course live via the e-class portal will be awarded the certificate of participation.

ISRO online course on Geospatial Technology: Contents of the course

The course will mainly focus on the planned development of the urban areas. Contents of the course will include programme overview on Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, geospatial technology, survey techniques, and navigation systems, enabling GIS-based master plan and overview of geospatial data collection, usage, and data sharing policies in India.

