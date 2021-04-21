ISRO to Support Eight Joint Research Projects by IIT Delhi's Space Technology Cell

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Government of India, will support eight joint research projects mooted by the Space Technology Cell (STC), IIT Delhi. ISRO will support the projects under its RESPOND program with varying duration of 1-3 years, the IIT informed.

The projects will be coordinated by the ISRO scientists at the Space Applications Centre (SAC), the liquid propulsion systems centre (LPSC), the semi-conductor laboratory (SCL), and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

The eight collaborative research projects on which the scientists from different ISRO centres and IIT Delhi will work jointly include: Establishing a Coupled(ILDAS) for identifying hydrologic extremes - this system will have widespread water resource applications, including drought and flood forecasting and understanding land-atmosphere interactions.dynamics in electrode-less plasma thruster - The project aims to understand the plasma dynamics in electrode-less thrusters, which are used for electric propulsion and have a longer lifespan than their electrode-based counterparts. Electric propulsion schemes exhibit high fuel efficiency and lower thrust than the chemical propulsion schemes and are therefore preferred for deep space missions.with Embedded Delamination - The project aims to develop an efficient finite element formulation to evaluate displacements and stresses in composite structures widely used in aerospace and space applications.- This aims to provide real-time warning to the community, by assimilating information through sensor networks and corrected satellite products, thereby providing a faster, more reliable warning system that will ensure protection to the community infrastructure and lives.in a Coupled System for Predicting Storm Tides and its Coastal Inundation - The project aims at real-time prediction of the vulnerability of the Indian coasts to tropical cyclones through satellite observations well in advance to minimize damages wreaked by a cyclone.Development of a- Develop advanced computational tools to simulate miniaturized electrospray thrusters to speed up the design of such thrusters for small spacecraft. This addresses the need for a miniaturized propulsion system for maneuvering and orbit control of the micro and nanosatellites at a low cost.DesigningEmploying Machine Learning and Meta-Heuristic Optimization - Speciality glasses are ubiquitously used in space applications such as telescopic lenses and window shields in space vehicles. The aim of the project is to develop new glasses with improved thermal and mechanical performance, which can withstand conditions of extreme cold or hot weather in outer space.(LPSs) and their nonlinear interaction with other scales in atmosphere through the lens of Scale Energetics.

The Space Technology Cell was set up at IIT Delhi under an MoU signed between ISRO and IIT Delhi in November 2019 with an aim to strengthen the research collaboration between the two organisations and to carry out focused research projects in the space technology domain.

