IT Fuels Hiring Across India Post Pandemic, Women Drive Demand for Remote Jobs: Survey

According to a survey by Indeed titled ‘India Hiring Tracker’ mapping the quarterly job market activity between April to June 2021, hiring has increased by 11 per cent with a standout growth in information technology at 61 per cent. It was followed by financial services at 48 per cent, and BPO/ITeS at 47 per cent.

As many as 51 per cent of women compared to 29 per cent of men said they want to continue working from home, while 52 per cent of senior management preferred working from home, compared to 36 per cent of middle level and 31 per cent of junior level employees.

Employers and employees weren’t on the same page when it comes to future work models. Employers preferred a hybrid work model (42 per cent) to remote work (35 per cent), while jobseekers favoured remote working (46 per cent) over a hybrid approach (29 per cent).

About 25 per cent jobseekers sayed salary is their primary focus, followed by career growth at 19 per cent, learning opportunities at 16 per cent, and company reputation at 14 per cent.

Large businesses continued to dominate hiring activity at 59 per cent while hiring by mid-sized businesses saw a decline of 38 per cent. Bengaluru continues to lead hiring with 56 per cent and Kolkata replaced Chennai at the bottom of the hiring list with just 34 per cent hiring activities.

Roles such as sales coordinator (83 per cent), relationship manager (77 per cent), digital marketer (69 per cent), UI/UX Designer (61 per cent), and quality analyst (53 per cent) were the most in-demand jobs.

The widespread impacts of the second wave also resulted in understaffed teams and increased employee burnout, states the survey. 76 per cent of the job seekers surveyed did not receive Covid-related benefits/compensation packages or mental health support.

Appraisal plans were also impacted. 70 per cent of employees said that they did not receive any promotion or pay increase this quarter, with only 11 per cent of employers promoting or offering salary increases.

The number of job seekers and job changers increased slightly over the previous quarter. While this quarter it is 70 per cent, int he previous quarter it was 68 per cent.

Startup-SME jobs were the top picks for post-graduates (44 per cent) and mid-level job seekers (42 per cent). While preference for roles in MNCs/large companies (43 per cent) was marginally more widespread during April- June than during the previous quarter (38 per cent).

