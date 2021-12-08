IT Graduate Leaves Rs 20 Lakh Package to Join Indian Army

IT sector is on boom where right skills are getting candidates highest paying jobs. While many are benefiting from the trend, there are many who are opposing it despite the lucrative salaries. One such case is of Arun Pundir - native of Mundali village of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Arun has pursued BTech from Meerut Institute of Engineering And Technology. After completing his graduation, he bagged a package of Rs 20 lakh in a Noida-based IT company. He, however, chose to turn down the offer to follow his childhood passion to join the Indian Army.

Read | AI Course Helped Engineer Get 200% Hike, Now He is Pursuing MTech in Data Science

Leaving the high-end package was hard for Arun as his family is dealing with medical expenses. As reported by Live Hindustan, situations were not so easy for Arun. His father Pradeep Pundir has been in a coma for 18 years. He even lost his mother in a road accident in 2016. She was an Anganwadi worker.

He pursued class 12 from Translem and then took admission in MIET. After pursuing BTech, he started preparing for Indian Army jobs with the help of his maternal uncle Surendra Singh Tomar. Arun’s maternal uncle retired as a subedar major. He guided Arun for the SSB interview.

Also read| Son of Priest Unable to Clear JEE Main Gets High Paying Job at Boston Consulting Group

He said no to the lucrative package and focused on preparing for the UPSC NDA exam. Now, his hard work and patience paid off as Arun grabbed the 5th spot in the SSB interview and joined the Indian Army as a lieutenant.

Arun shared that he always had a passion to serve the nation since childhood. Despite unfavourable situations, he continued to work to fulfil this dream. Arun’s success is an inspiration for youngsters who want to serve the Indian Army. He has proved that where there is a will, there is a way. Arun’s elder brother Abhishek is also preparing to join the Indian army.

On Arun’s achievement, MIET Chairman Vishnu Sharan, Vice Chairman Puneet Agarwal, Director Dr Mayank Garg, Dean Academic Dr Santosh Das, Dean Business School Dr Devendra Kumar Arora, and others have extended their best wishes for a bright future ahead.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.