ITBP Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 293 Constable Posts, 10th Pass Can Apply

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications for recruitment of constable and head constable group C posts today. Candidates interested and eligible must apply for the vacancies via the official website- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process will close on November 30 and must be done online.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 293 vacancies will be filed out of which, 126 are for head constable (telecommunication) posts and 167 are for constable (communication). As many as 10 per cent of all posts are reserved for ex-servicemen.

Also read| SAIL is Hiring via GATE 2022 Scores for 245 Management Trainees Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,80,000

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: For head constable posts, in order to be eligible, applicants must have cleared class 12 with physics, chemistry and mathematics with an aggregate of 45 per cent marks in each subject or must be 10th pass with two years Industrial Training Institute certificate in electronics, electrical or computer or 10th pass with three years diploma in concerned disciplines.

For constable posts, candidates must have cleared class 10 or matriculation.

Age Limit: Candidates must be under the age group of 18 to 25 years as on November 30, 2022.

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1. Open the online portal -recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Step 2. Go to ‘New user registration’ and create an account.

Step 3. Log in with your credentials.

Step 4. Fill out the application, upload your documents, pay the fee, and submit it.

Step 5. Lastly, download and print the form.

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Male candidates who fall under the UR, OBC and EWS categories have to pay a mandatory fee of Rs 100. On the other hand, candidates from SC, ST, female and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

To get chosen, candidates would have to go through 3 phases. Phase 1 includes the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Those who clear phase 1, will be allowed to sit for the written exam or the phase 2. The written exam will be of two hours. The phase 3 will consist of document verification and a medical exam.

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected for the head constable will get salary between Rs 25500 to Rs 81100 while those selected for constable posts will get between Rs 21700 to Rs 69100.

Read all the Latest Education News here