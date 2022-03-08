ITeS/BPO Has Highest Share of Women in Workforce: Survey

The highest demand share of women in the workforce is currently held by the ITeS/BPO at 30 per cent, followed by IT/computers-software at 24 per cent, and banking, accounting, financial services at 13 per cent, reveals a survey by Monster.com.

Sectors such as recruitment, staffing, HRO and IT, computers - hardware and networking have also witnessed a 5 per cent share each in the requirements for women. Travel and tourism, internet, e-commerce, and hospitals, healthcare, diagnostics have seen a minimal share at 3 per cent only.

“While this data reflects the current demand in job postings for women, it is also indicative of emerging industries and related roles that could witness a spike in women’s participation in the months to come. The IT/computer-software industry is set to emerge as a sector with demand by recruiters as well as job seekers aligning with a similar share percentage," says the employment website.

The highest share of women job seekers was noted in the IT/computers- software industry at 22 per cent, followed by banking, accounting, financial services at 16 per cent, and education at 9 per cent. Industries such as education (9 per cent), ITeS/BPO (5 per cent), hospitals, healthcare, diagnostics (4 per cent) are also among the top 10 industries most sought after by women job seekers.

“These trends indicate a clear shift to more and more female professionals showing interest in new age tech dominated markets and non-traditional job roles. Women in tech and leadership roles have witnessed growing prominence over the years with businesses realizing the importance of equitable hiring in the workplace," states the survey. The survey was conducted on 85,00,000 active women job seekers and around 7,800 women-specific jobs.

“We have observed that tech-enabled industries such as ITES, BPO, and banking, to name a few, have witnessed a higher share of women among others. Moreover, it is important to remember that skilling and nurturing talent at a young age while providing equal opportunities to all lies at the core of creating a gender-inclusive workplace. Recruiters must be well-aware of the same in their hiring practices for a diverse and productive workforce," said Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com.

