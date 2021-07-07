ITI Admissions To Begin From July 15

Admissions to various courses of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will commence from July 15. This year the admissions will be done on the basis of a merit list rather than through an entrance test. Keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, this decision has been taken by the authorities.

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of Class 10 marks of the applicants. Students who wish to start their career through ITI can register themselves on the online portal.

Once the screening and selection process is done, the classes are expected to start through online mode.

It is worth noting that Delhi itself has 19 ITI branches which are conducted under the Technical Education and Training Department of the Government of Delhi. All these institutes provide training to the students in various trades related to the industry.

People who undertake the course get more job opportunities compared to the ones who don’t. In a pre-pandemic world, the selection process was done on the basis of an entrance examination.Covid-19 protocols.

The 19 branches of Delhi have 10,000 seats available. Every year, laks apply for the ITI courses. Though the situation is expected to be different this year due to the pandemic.

