ITI Limited Announces 40 Vacancies for Diploma Engineers, Details Here

ITI Limited, Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh has announced 40 vacancies for the posts of Diploma Engineers. If you are eligible and interested in the post, you can apply for the same at ITI’s official website, www.itiltd.in. The last date for applying is May 15. The candidates who get shortlisted through the selection process will be employed for a period of five years with a provision for absorption in the regular rolls of the Company. However, this is subjected to the company’s requirement and candidate’s performance. The date of exam for the 40 posts has been finalised as July 4, till now.

Let’s take a look at the breakdown of 40 posts that are being offered by ITI Limited, Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh:

• Mechanical - 29 Posts

• Electrical - 7 Posts

• Electronics - 4 Posts

Any person applying for the post must be between the age of 18 to 30 years of age. The aspirant must also have a high school or equivalent certificate along with a three years diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics. The candidate belonging to unreserved category should have at least scored 60% aggregate in diploma while those belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Person With Disabilities categories need 55% aggregate marks.

Apart from applying online, the eligible candidate will also have to submit hardcopies of the documents along with application form at ‘CM -HR & Legal, Recruitment Cell ITI LIMITED SULTANPUR ROAD, RAEBARELI, UTTAR PRADESH— 22901’. The last date for submitting the hard copies has been fixed to May 21.

For applying to the post online follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, www.tiltd.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the ‘Careers’ tab

Step 3: On being directed to a new page you will see an application tab, click on it

Step 4: The application form will open in a new page. Fill in your details, attach the documents required, pay the fees and submit the form

Step 5: Once done download and take a print for your reference and for sending the hardcopy to the ITI office

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here