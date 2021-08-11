ITI Student From Odisha's Ganjam District Builds an E-Bike that Runs on Electricity

Ashish Kumar Behera, an ITI student from Sibananda ITI Training Institute of Karpura Nuagoan village under Aska block of Ganjam District has built an e-motorcycle using scraps from his old bike. Amid rising petrol prices, this bike is a relief as it does not need petrol or diesel to operate.

The eco-friendly two-wheeler uses electricity to operate. The student claims that a three hours charge can make the e-motorcycle travel for miles. The e-motorcycle can run smoothly for about 70 to 80 kilometers with only three hours of charging, Santosh Panda, Ashish’s ITI teacher said.

As petrol prices continue to rise day by day, the e-motorcycle will be helpful as it does not have engines, and there is no need for petrol, Ashish says.

Following approval of the state government, it would be available across states at a very low cost. Asish’s brother, Alok Behera said if the government provides more assistance to the e-motorcycle, he would be able to build more such e-motorcycles and provide them to everyone.

