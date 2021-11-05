ITI Students Build Beautify Local Park by Creating Art Out of Scrap, Call it 'Skill Park'

Berhampur ITI students have built a ‘Skill Park’. Students from the Berhampur Industrial Training Institute modified a park located near the ITI College using waste materials or junk. This skill park has different cultural artwork including a statue of Hindu god Ganesha created out of various materials including iron scraps to artificial grass.

The skill park has been created in collaboration with Berhampur municipality and students from various departments of ITI. Since the park has been beautified by the skills of the ITI students, it is being fondly called ‘skill park’.

There are over 30 artworks created out of scrap in the park. Among the most interesting artworks is a statue of Ganesha which is made of cranks, chains, sketches and some ironware. Students also made elephants, rhinoceroses, bears and bears on artificial grass; fish, peacocks, and military vehicles.

While the practical classes remain shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students gained practical knowledge by creating artworks in the park.

Mahaveer Seth is the training officer of ITI Berhampur said, “students are putting their hard work to prepare this skill park and people in the neighbouring areas also visit to see it."

Students said that they gained a lot of practical knowledge from creating the artwork. Tourists have praised the work of the students for their excellent workmanship in various materials, including useless iron.

Abhijit Das an ITI student involved in the project said that during online classes, they had more time to research and create the artwork. “It took us one month to build this skill park. We built 14 different cultural artwork with various materials."

