ITs in Delhi, Bombay & Kanpur Offer Paid Internships, Sponsored MTech to Students From Ladakh

To offer better opportunities to students from Ladakh, the UT administration has collaborated with the IITs in Delhi, Bombay, and Kanpur. Under this collaboration, students will get a chance to offer internships as well as an MTech degree which will be sponsored by the UT adminsitrations.

This opportunity is for students from Ladakh who are currently pursuing an undergraduate-level course in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects.

Students selected for the short-term and long-term internships would be paid consolidated scholarships of Rs 15000 and Rs 50,000, respectively. The students selected for the M. Tech programmes would be paid a scholarship of Rs 25,000 per month

Students will have the option of opting for short-term internships of 1.5 to 2 months duration, long-term internships for six months duration, an a two-year MTech programme. There are total 30 seats available at the three IITs for the short-term internship, 15 seats for long-term internship and 12 seats for M Tech programmes.

Students for a short-term internship would be selected on the basis of their application, however, for the long-term internship and MTech, the selection would be on the basis of application as well as an online interview.

The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh plans to set up an engineering college in the Union Territory.

Prof Shantanu Roy, Dean Academics, IIT Delhi and Coordinator for the programme, said, “Colleagues from all three IITs have come together for this effort to enhance the interest level and opportunities amongst students from Ladakh in STEM subjects. We hope this joint effort of the IITs would help enhance the skilled manpower in the UT in STEM subjects”.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.