Jabalpur Home Science College Students Demands Online Exam, Stage Protest

At a time when Covid-19 cases are seeing a steady increase, a large section of students of Government MH College of Home Science and Science for Women, Autonomous College in Jabalpur are demanding for online examination. Several of these students on Thursday staged a protest against the college administration, demanding to conduct examinations online.

The protest that was carried out under the aegis of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) - a student wing of the Indian National Congress, saw a large gathering of students. During the protest, the students raised slogans against the state government and the college authorities. As per the reports, the protestors also blocked the road that led to traffic jam, senior police officers along with additional police force rushed the spot and persuaded the students.

Raising their demands, students told media that if the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accepted that third wave of a deadly pandemic but college authorities are not taking it seriously.

Several protestors also took to social media platforms to raise their demands. The students demanded that the examination should be either conducted online or open book pattern.

Meanwhile, the principal of the college, Nandita Sarkar, has claimed that the decision for conducting the exam was taken by the Higher Education Department, as reported by the FPJ.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,033 covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, around double the number recorded the day before which is a matter of concern, MP medical education minister Vishwas Sarang told ANI on Thursday. The state is under covid-19 restrictions including a cap of 250 people at a wedding, 50 people t final rites among others.

India has rolled-out vaccine for its teenagers in the age group of 15 to 18 from January 3. Central boards including CBSE and CISCE have asked schools to hold awareness drives

