JAC 10th, 12th Results at jac.nic.in: List of Websites to Download Marksheet Online

JAC 10th, 12th Results: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the class 10 and class 12 results today, June 21. While all the 6 lakh students who took class 10 board exams under Jharkhand Board will be getting their results today, among the class 12 students only those who have enrolled in the science stream will get results today. The results of JAC 12th commerce and arts stream will be announced later. The exact dates have not been announced yet.

The Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th results will be announced via a press conference. Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the result. According to Jharkhand Board officials, the results will be announced at 2:30 PM. Right after the announcement of the results. Students will be able to check their results online.

This facility will work after the results are announced by the minister. Meanwhile, results can also be viewed at several official websites as enlisted here –

— jac.nic.in

— jacresults.com

— jac.jharkhand.gov.in

— jharresults.nic.in

The results will also be available at private websites –

— indiaresult.com

— examresults.net

Students need to download and take printout of the results available online. The print out of online results will be considered as the provisional marksheet. Jharkhand Board will issue the marksheet to the schools and students can collect it from their respective schools.

The online result is not final. In case of any error, students can raise objections. Further, students can apply for re-verification or re-evaluation. In case of any error, students will have to approach the board. The re-evealuation proces has a fee and change in marks after re-evaluation depends on merit and is not guarented.

