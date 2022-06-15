JAC 10th, 12th Results Date & Time Update: When & Where to Check Jharkhand Board Marks

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to release the Jharkhand Board class 10th and class 12th results. While there are many reports claiming that the result could be out today, June 15, there are no official announcements regarding the same. According to the spokesperson at the JAC, the result dates have not been finalised yet, however, students can expect the same to be out within this month.

Once released the Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th results will be available at the official websites, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jharresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to check their results directly with News18.com. To do so, students need to fill form below –

This year over 6.8 lakh students appeared for the exams. Of the total number of students, 3.99 lakh students had appeared for JAC matric exam 2022 while the rest of the students about 2.81 lakh appeared for Jharkhand intermediate exam 2022.

The Jharkhand Class 10 exams were conducted from 24 March to 20 April 2022 while the JAC Board Class 12 exams were conducted from 24 March to 25 April 2022.

After not releasing toppers for a couple of years now due to covid-19, this year not only JAC is expected to announce the toppers but also it is likely that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will reward this year toppers.

The Jharkhand Board has attained its highest ever pass percentage as 95.93 per cent for class 10 last year and for class 12. This was a huge jump from last year when 75.01 per cent in 2020. For class 12 students as well, the pass percentage skyrocketted from 77.37 per cent in 2020 to 90.71 per cent in 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Jharkhand board did not conduct the class 10th and 12th board exams in the past year. During that time the board exams were cancelled, and students were passed based on internal assessments. But this time, after two years, the board had conducted the board exam following the Covid guidelines.

