CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Agnipath#YogaDay#Coronavirus

Live now

Auto Refresh

JAC 10th, 12th Results LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Marksheets at jac.nic.in Today

JAC 10th, 12th Results LIVE Updates: Students will be able to check Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th scores at jac.nic.in, jaresults.nic.in, as well as directly at News18.com.

News18.com | June 21, 2022, 10:18 IST
jac, jac 10th result, jac 12th result, jharkhand 10th result, jharkhand 12th reuslt, jharkhand board ka result, jac ka result, JAC 10th 12th Result 2022, JAC Result 2022, Jharkhand Board Resulth direct link, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in

JAC 10th, 12th Results LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is announcing one of the fastest results today – June 21 as the Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th results will be out today. For class 12 students, only science stream results will be out today. The results will be announced at 2:30 PM via a press conference. Soon after the results are declared, students will be able to check scores at jac.nic.in, Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Jun 21, 2022 10:18 IST

Jharkhand board 10th, 12th result via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in, click on the ‘Education’ section on homepage

Step 2: You will be taken to a new tab where you will find a list of education boards and universities. Look for JAC in that section

Step 3: Log in, click on option related to JAC Class 10th/12th Result 2022

Step 4: Enter your roll code and roll number and hit submit

Step 5: Once done the result will open in a new page

Step 6: Download and take a print for future reference.

Jun 21, 2022 10:09 IST

Birhor girl, Rashmi, becomes first student from the tribe to pass JAC 12th

A member of the Birhor tribe, Rashmi, had become the first student from the community in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district to pass the class 12 board exam. She the first-generation student of her family at Birhor Tola in west Bokaro to attend school and clear the class 12 exam. She passed the JAC 12th exam in 2021 in second division and a student of St Robert School in Hazaribagh. There are about 11,000 people from the Birhor tribe residing in Jharkhand.

Jun 21, 2022 10:04 IST

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2022: How were results calculated last year?

Last year, as the board exams were cancelled, the students were evaluated on the basis of an alternative evaluation method. The class 10 students were assessed on the basis of their performance in class 9 final exams while class 12 students were evaluated based on the marks scored by them in class 11. Out of the total marks, 80% weightage was given to theory exams and 20% to practicals. Subjects that did not include practical exams were evaluated using internal assessment marks.

Jun 21, 2022 09:53 IST

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the text message body of your mobile

Step 2: Type ‘RESULTJAC12ROLLCODE + ROLL NO’ (for 12th result) or ‘RESULTJAC10ROLLCODE + ROLL NO’ (for 10th result) on the message body

Step 3: Send this message to 56263

Step 4: You will receive your result as an SMS

Jun 21, 2022 09:45 IST

Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Results: What happened last year

In 2021, out of the 4,33,571 students who took the exam, as many as 4,15,924 candidates passed. As many as 95.93% of students who registered for matric exams had passed it, which was the highest-ever pass percentage by the board. While in 12th, as many 86.89% of students cleared the science stream exam while in the commerce the pass percentage was 90.33%. The exams were cancelled last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Jun 21, 2022 09:34 IST

JAC 10th, 12th results: Passing marks

To pass the Jharkhand Board class 10 and 12 exams, students will have to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Around 6 lakh students are awaiting their class 10 results while 3 lakh are waiting for their JAC class 12 science results.

Jun 21, 2022 09:25 IST

JAC 10th, 12th results: Direct link to check Jharkhand board results

Jun 21, 2022 09:20 IST

JAC 10th, 12th results: List of websites

Once released, the Jharkhand board 10th, 12th results will also be available at

— jac.nic.in

— jacresults.com

— jac.jharkhand.gov.in

— jharresults.nic.in

— indiaresult.com

— examresults.net

Jun 21, 2022 09:18 IST

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to Check Online

Step 1: Log on to one of Jharkhand Board’s official website

Step 2: Click on the Results 2022 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Submit your roll number

Step 4: Your JAC 10th/12th Results 2022 will appear

Jun 21, 2022 09:12 IST

Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today!

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the 10th and 12th results today, June 21. The class 12 science stream and class 10 results will be out at 2:30 PM. It will be released via a press conference. Thereafter, the link to access the results will be available at jac.nic.in, jaresults.nic.in, and directly at News18.com.

Read more

jaresults.nic.in, as well as directly at News18.com. Online results will act as provisional marksheet for further college admissions.

To pass JAC 10th, and JAC 12th results, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks. Students who could not obtain the minimum marks will have to take the compartment exams. Last year, 86.89% of students passed JAC 12th science exam and 95.93% passed 10th exam. This year too, the number of students not clearing exams is expected to be low.

JAC 10th, 12th Results LIVE Updates: From passing marks to toppers’ scores from how to download marksheet to other websites to check marks, we bring to you the latest updates on Jharkhand Board exams. If you still have any queries related to board exams, school and college education, or what should you do next, write to us @news18dotcom.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

More News

TAGS