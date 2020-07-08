JAC 10th Result 2020 to be Released Today at jac.nic.in: List of Websites to Check Jharkhand Board Matric Scores

JAC 10th Result 2020 Today jac.nic.in | The Jharkhand Board Class 10 Matric Results will be announced today at 1pm by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) after a delay of over two months due to the coronavirus outbreak. Nearly 3.8 lakh students had sat for Jharkhand 10th board exam 2020 that were held from February 11-28. Soon after the announcement of the Class 10 Jharkhand result students can check their 10th board results 2020 on JAC's official website at jac.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to access their marksheet simply by entering their admit card details like roll number, date of birth, etc on the websites. All students should keep their admit cards handy as there is no other way out to access the result.

Apart from the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) mentioned above, students can also check their Jharkhand Matric Result 2020 directly on the websites listed below as sometimes the official website takes time to load due to heavy traffic after the result announcement.

Jharkhand Board Result 2020: List of websites to check JAC Class 10 Board Results

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jharresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

examresults.net

JAC 10th Result 2020: Here's How to check