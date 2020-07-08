JAC 10th Result 2020 at jac.nic.in: Jharkhand Board Declares Matric Results Today; How to Download Admit Card
Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2020: Students can log in to the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council to check Jharkhand Board Result 2020 for Class 10 at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, results.gov.in, examresults.net.
Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2020 | After a long delay, result for Jharkhand Class 10 Board Examination 2020 has been announced today (July 8). The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC 10th Result 2020 at 1pm. Students can log in to the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council to check Jharkhand Board Result 2020 for Class 10 at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, results.gov.in, examresults.net.
The Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results 2020 can only be accessed with the help of admit card credentials. Students should note down the admit card details on a dairy before logging into the website. It is to be noted that to download the Jharkhand Board Matric Admit Card 2020, a student will require School ID and password. One can also ask their school to provide a duplicate admit card.
JAC Board Class 10 Admit Card: Steps to Download
- Step 1: Go to the JAC official portal at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- Step 2: Open the notification tab and search for Secondary Exam 2020 Admit Card link
- Step 3: Now, schools will be required to login using school ID and password
- Step 4: Once the credentials are submitted, the admit card for all JAC Matric Exam 2020 students will appear on the screen
- Step 5: Download and save for future reference
This year, the evaluation process for the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Board Exams was delayed due to the spread of novel coronavirus and the lockdown thereafter. The JAC has already announced Class 11 Results, while the officials are yet to announce the final dates for the declaration of the Class 12 Board Results 2020. Students are advised to check the official websites for regular updates.
