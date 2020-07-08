JAC 10th Result 2020 at jacresults.nic.in: Boys Outperform Girls in Jharkhand Board Matric Scores; Passing Percentage

JAC 10th Result 2020 Pass Percentage | Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2020 is finally here. The overall passing percentage this year stands at 75.01. Students whose names aren't on the merit list can check their JAC 10th Result 2020 via these websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.nic.in, result.nic in, examresults.net. The JAC Board Class 10th Result 2020 merit list was announced along with the results. Candidates can now check the Jharkhand Academic Council Result 2020 via direct link here jacresults.nic.in.

JAC 10th Result 2020: Statistics

Total number of students appeared - 3,85,144

Total number of passed students - 2,88,928

Total passing percentage - 75.01%

Girls passing percentage - 75.88%

Boys passing percentage - 74.25%

A total of 75.88 per cent boys cleared the class 10 exam successfully, while the pass percentage of girls touched at 74.25 per cent. Out of 1.8 lakh (1,80,532) male students who appeared in the exam, 1.37 lakh (1,37,003) cleared the exam successfully, while 1.51 lakh (1,51,925) female students passed in the secondary exam out of 2.04 lakh (2,04,612) appeared.

Candidates are advised to download the provisional mark sheet from the board's official website to apply for future courses. After downloading the mark sheets please read all the details printed on it carefully and cross-check it with the admit card. Incase, any student finds out that the details mentioned on the document are not matching then please get in touch with the board officials and respective school authorities for further help.

The JAC 10th Result 2020 marksheet will contain details like name of the students, father’s name, date of birth, roll number, JAC registration number among other details along with the scores for each subject.

Candidates need to score 33 marks in each subject to clear the examination. And overall 33% is required to consider themselves pass. The hard copy of the JAC board Class 10th result 2020 will be issued by school authorities once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Good Luck and congratulations for clearing the examinations with flying colours.