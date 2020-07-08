JAC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: Jharkhand Board to Release Class 10 Matric Results Today at 1pm at jac.nic.in

JAC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time | Around 3.8 lakh Jharkhand Board students are set to receive their JAC 10th result 2020 on July 8 (today) as the Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the JAC Class 10 Board Result 2020 or the JAC 10th Matric results at 1pm. The Jharkhand board results are released on JAC's official website at jac.nic.in and jacresults.com. The JAC 10th board results are being announced after the completion of the evaluation process.

Last year, a total of 70.77% students had passed the 10th board exams, while 57% students had passed the Class 12 exams.

Usually, the Jharkhand Academic Council announces the Board results for classes 10 and 12 in the month of May. However, this year, like all other Boards, the Jharkhand Board results too got delayed due to the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus disease.

JAC 10th Result 2020: How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit official website - jac.nic.in or jacresults.com

Step 2: Find and click on link for Jharkhand 10th Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and other details asked on the website

Step 4: Verify all the details against the hall ticket and submit them

Step 5: Your JAC Matric Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download softcopy scorecard from website for future reference

Apart from JAC's official website, students can also check their Jharkhand 10th board result 2020 at these websites once declared - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the Chairman said that the evaluation process of class 12 exam is yet to be completed. Hence, the 12th board result 2020 is expected to be released by the end of this month. This year, around 2.8 lakh students had appeared for Jharkhand Class 12 exams.